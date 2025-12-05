Shriram Pistons & Rings strengthens its presence in auto components biz

With acquisition of certain Grupo Antolin companies

Shriram Pistons & Rings has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.U. and Grupo Antolin Ingenieria, S.A.U. (collectively referred to as Sellers) in relation to direct and indirect acquisition of all outstanding shares of the following companies:

- Antolin Lighting India (T1);

- Grupo Antolin India (T2); and

The SPRL Group in line with its strategic objective of enhancing capabilities and expanding its presence in the automotive components industry, it has entered into the proposed transaction involving certain Grupo Antolin Companies. These entities are leading providers of automotive interior solutions, manufacture and sale of products such as headliner substrates, modular headliners and sunvisors, door panels, centre floor consoles, pillar trim, front-end carriers (exterior plastic part), overhead consoles, dome lamps, ambient lighting, touch panels, and capacitive pads to major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across India.