Shriram Properties announces its second residential project in Pune

Oct 30 2025
With GDV potential of Rs 700 cr

Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for development of a ~0.7 million square feet (msf) premium residential project in the highly sought-after micro markets of Hinjewadi, Pune.

This marks SPL's second project in the Pune, underscoring its strategic intent to deepen its presence and establish a strong foothold in one of India's most vibrant real estate hubs. The Company forayed into the Pune markets with its maiden project at Undri in May'25 that met with encouraging response by selling over 55% of available inventories within six months of launch already.

The Company is now embarking on the second project in Hinjewadi, Pune in the form of a high-rise mixed use development that redefines urban living and lifestyle experiences, The project comprises 6.5 lakh sqft of premium apartments complemented by thoughtfully designed retail and commercial spaces, aggregating to a total saleable area of over 7 lakh sqft. The project has GDV potential of Rs 700 crore.

Oct 30 2025

