BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 447.71 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 16.69% to Rs 80.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 447.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 448.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 312.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 1676.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1516.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

