BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 447.71 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 16.69% to Rs 80.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 447.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 448.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.89% to Rs 312.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 1676.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1516.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales447.71448.63 0 1676.811516.19 11 OPM %20.1614.83 -20.6114.58 - PBDT104.5373.15 43 383.02241.58 59 PBT93.4665.16 43 352.07223.09 58 NP80.7669.21 17 312.97200.76 56

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

