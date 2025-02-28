Bajaj Auto Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 7997.4, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7997.4, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has eased around 7.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21335.35, down 3.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8050, down 2.63% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 1.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

