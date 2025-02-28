Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 117.27, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.62% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.27, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has eased around 17.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21335.35, down 3.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 208.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.89, down 4.62% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd tumbled 1.62% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 65.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

