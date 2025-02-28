Tata Motors Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 628.25, down 3.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 33.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 628.25, down 3.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Tata Motors Ltd has lost around 16.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21335.35, down 3.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 629.8, down 3.36% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd tumbled 33.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 37.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

