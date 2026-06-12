Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3519, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.94% in last one year as compared to a 5.56% slide in NIFTY and a 8.45% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3519, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 23343.2. The Sensex is at 74553.19, up 0.98%.Siemens Ltd has eased around 0.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38655.9, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.83 lakh shares in last one month.