Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 5.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 257.65 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries declined 5.57% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 257.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 268.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

