Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit rises 33.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 75.94 crore

Net profit of Visagar Financial Services rose 33.10% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 75.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.75.9464.795.114.513.882.923.862.903.862.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News