Trejhara Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 6.43 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions reported to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 309.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 299.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 22.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.435.74 12 22.8522.43 2 OPM %-1.09-2.96 -26.5212.71 - PBDT-1.02-2.17 53 6.701.13 493 PBT-1.96-3.80 48 2.64-1.29 LP NP10.35-309.91 LP 19.72-299.13 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

