Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 961.73 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 27.68% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 961.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 939.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.05% to Rs 80.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 3896.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4113.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales961.73939.24 2 3896.924113.21 -5 OPM %3.493.58 -4.506.78 - PBDT23.6124.75 -5 140.13230.43 -39 PBT16.7719.21 -13 114.23210.30 -46 NP11.679.14 28 80.03140.52 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2025 quarter

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 78.76% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story