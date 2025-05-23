Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 961.73 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 27.68% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 961.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 939.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.05% to Rs 80.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 3896.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4113.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

961.73939.243896.924113.213.493.584.506.7823.6124.75140.13230.4316.7719.21114.23210.3011.679.1480.03140.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News