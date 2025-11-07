Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 120.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.53% to Rs 163.45 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 120.94% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.53% to Rs 163.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.163.4590.0421.7918.6042.5622.3139.5520.8025.7411.65

