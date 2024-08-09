Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 8.21% in the June 2024 quarter

SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 8.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.21% to Rs 1977.88 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company declined 8.21% to Rs 88.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.21% to Rs 1977.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1554.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1977.881554.82 27 OPM %42.7745.88 -PBDT163.78156.01 5 PBT118.54128.26 -8 NP88.7796.71 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty tops 24,350 in pre-open

Eicher Motors strong Q1 overshadowed by weak Bullet 350 sales, growth woes

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story