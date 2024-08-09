SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 8.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.21% to Rs 1977.88 croreNet profit of SMFG India Credit Company declined 8.21% to Rs 88.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.21% to Rs 1977.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1554.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1977.881554.82 27 OPM %42.7745.88 -PBDT163.78156.01 5 PBT118.54128.26 -8 NP88.7796.71 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News