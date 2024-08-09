SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 133.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.28% to Rs 289.43 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 133.62% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.28% to Rs 289.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.289.43213.9561.8860.9227.3712.8021.889.2816.126.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp