SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 133.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.28% to Rs 289.43 croreNet profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 133.62% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.28% to Rs 289.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales289.43213.95 35 OPM %61.8860.92 -PBDT27.3712.80 114 PBT21.889.28 136 NP16.126.90 134
