Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.27% in the March 2025 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 13.81 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 35.27% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.87% to Rs 10.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 51.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.8111.46 21 51.1947.69 7 OPM %23.4624.87 -25.5721.70 - PBDT3.903.37 16 15.6812.30 27 PBT3.512.99 17 14.1410.73 32 NP2.802.07 35 10.867.82 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Latur Renewable Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 42.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story