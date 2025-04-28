SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 13.81 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings rose 35.27% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.87% to Rs 10.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 51.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
