Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 41.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 41.75% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.23% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 87.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

