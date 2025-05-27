Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 41.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 41.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 30.75% to Rs 26.19 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 41.75% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.23% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 87.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.1920.03 31 87.0179.33 10 OPM %4.705.39 -4.654.97 - PBDT0.930.92 1 3.233.19 1 PBT0.880.94 -6 2.982.92 2 NP0.601.03 -42 2.112.46 -14

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

