Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 41.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 2548.32 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 41.73% to Rs 446.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 314.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 2548.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1973.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2548.321973.0827.7926.69698.76506.53635.91459.11446.25314.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News