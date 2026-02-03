Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 41.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 2548.32 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 41.73% to Rs 446.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 314.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 2548.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1973.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2548.321973.08 29 OPM %27.7926.69 -PBDT698.76506.53 38 PBT635.91459.11 39 NP446.25314.87 42
