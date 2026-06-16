Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2026.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2026.

Sonata Software Ltd surged 18.56% to Rs 308.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63730 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd soared 6.98% to Rs 1742.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19980 shares in the past one month. Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd spiked 6.93% to Rs 1731. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31288 shares in the past one month. MMTC Ltd jumped 6.81% to Rs 74.92. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past one month.