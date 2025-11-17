Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 625.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 456.09 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 625.42% to Rs 34.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 456.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 448.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.456.09448.959.061.6351.7114.0545.517.7034.244.72

