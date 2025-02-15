Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 29.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.45% to Rs 138.47 croreNet profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 29.65% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 35.45% to Rs 138.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales138.47214.52 -35 OPM %14.3010.34 -PBDT32.0031.93 0 PBT30.1629.33 3 NP21.5616.63 30
