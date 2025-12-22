Nifty hovers above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

The key equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in mid-morning trade. Investors will keep track crucial economic data including US GDP data, scheduled later this week. Market participants are also closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, ongoing IPO activity, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level.

Metal shares soared for the fourth trading sessions.

At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 438.87 points or 0.52% to 85,367.42. The Nifty 50 index advanced160.30 points or 0.62% to 26,128.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.75% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.99%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 2,792 shares rose and 1,194 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 56,28,160 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Monday (22 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.75% to 10,704.85 extending its gains for a fourth straight session, up 2.3% over the period.

National Aluminium Company (up 4.65%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.61%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.42%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.37%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.17%), NMDC (up 2.41%), Welspun Corp (up 2.34%), Jindal Steel (up 2.21%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.1%) and Vedanta (up 1.5%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: RITES rose 2.65% after the company signed a pact with the Government of Botswana to support the development and modernisation of the country's transport infrastructure. GE Vernova T&D India surged 5.64% after the company announced that it has secured an order from AESL Projects for the establishment of a high-capacity High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) terminal station.

Global Market: Asian market advanced on Monday as investors parsed Chinas central banks decision to keep its loan prime rates steady. The Peoples Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3% and 3.5% respectively, holding them for a seventh straight meeting, in line with a Reuters survey. The one-year rate influences most new and outstanding loans, while the five-year benchmark affects mortgages. Last Friday in the U.S., stocks rose for a second winning day, boosted by Oracle, as the artificial intelligence trade regained its footing after experiencing volatility. Oracle shares were up 6.6% after TikTok agreed to sell its U.S. operations to a new joint venture that includes the software giant and private equity investor Silver Lake.