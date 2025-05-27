Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 34.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 138.14 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 34.38% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 138.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.08% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 490.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 527.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

