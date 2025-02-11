Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 9.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.40% to Rs 126.44 croreNet profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 9.69% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.40% to Rs 126.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 153.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales126.44153.08 -17 OPM %3.6611.43 -PBDT18.0319.11 -6 PBT6.988.93 -22 NP5.506.09 -10
