Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 9.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.40% to Rs 126.44 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 9.69% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.40% to Rs 126.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 153.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.44153.083.6611.4318.0319.116.988.935.506.09

