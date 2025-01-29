Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.685.74 16 OPM %2.992.96 -PBDT0.14-0.06 LP PBT0.04-0.16 LP NP0.04-0.16 LP

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

