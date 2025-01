Filatex India standalone net profit rises 35.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 1068.69 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 35.13% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 1068.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1082.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1068.691082.957.346.9080.6666.1262.2747.7347.4335.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News