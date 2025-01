Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 40.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.64% to Rs 369.74 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 40.54% to Rs 125.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.64% to Rs 369.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 289.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.369.74289.6846.7444.66185.62137.17166.10118.72125.4989.29

