Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 2.51 croreNet profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 2.70% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.512.56 -2 OPM %28.6937.50 -PBDT1.581.73 -9 PBT1.101.03 7 NP0.760.74 3
