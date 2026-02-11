Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 2.70% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.512.5628.6937.501.581.731.101.030.760.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News