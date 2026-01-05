State Bank of India spurts 1.11%, rises for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1010, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 20.6% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60150.95, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1013.05, up 0.66% on the day. State Bank of India is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 20.6% jump in the Nifty Bank index.