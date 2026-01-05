Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collection up 6% on year in Dec-25

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Goods and Service Tax or GST collections for December 2025 came at Rs.1,74,550 crores, marking a modest rise of 2.52% on month. The GST collections for December 2025 have increased compared to the previous financial year, showing a stable tax base and sustained compliance levels. Year-on-year data indicates that December 2025 collections are up by 6.1% than those of December 2024. Key components include CGST at Rs.34,289 crores, SGST at Rs.41,368 crores, IGST at Rs.98,894 crores, and Cess at Rs.4,238 crores. Refunds processed in December 2025 total Rs.28,980 crores, data showed.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

