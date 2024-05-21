Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.96%, up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.15, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.25% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% gain in NIFTY and a 71.61% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.15, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 17.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9608.8, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 412.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 435.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 174.1, up 2.68% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 112.25% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% gain in NIFTY and a 71.61% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 22.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

