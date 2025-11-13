Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 23.26% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1095.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1200.571095.10 10 OPM %9.3210.96 -PBDT83.1092.72 -10 PBT52.5767.41 -22 NP38.5350.21 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 12.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra forms 50:50 insurance JV with Manulife

Inox Wind secures 100 MW equipment supply order

Lion selects TCS for its transition to modern cloud infrastructure

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities; Govt approves $5.1 billion package for tariffs hit exporters

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story