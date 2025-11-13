TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 12.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 499.94 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 12.61% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 499.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 428.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.499.94428.0618.5915.9990.0265.6049.8944.5837.0532.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News