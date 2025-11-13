Inox Wind secures 100 MW equipment supply order

Inox Wind has secured a 100 MW equipment supply order from a leading green energy transition platform. This order is for the supply of IWL's state-of-the-art 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by the customer in Gujarat. Additionally, IWL will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

