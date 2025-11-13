GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities; Govt approves $5.1 billion package for tariffs hit exporters

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 12.50 points (or 0.05%) in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Indian Economy:

India's cabinet has approved spending Rs 450.6 billion ($5.1 billion) on support for exporters, including 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees on bank loans, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The plan includes the allocation of 250.6 billion rupees over six years for affordable trade finance for small exporters, logistics and market support under an export promotion package to help offset the impact of recent U.S. tariff hikes.

According to latest data released on Wednesday, Indias retail inflation slowed to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October against 1.54 per cent in September, as food prices fell sharply and tax cuts brought down the prices of items from cars to products in daily use, This marks the fourth consecutive month that inflation has stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% and has been lower than the central banks tolerance ceiling of 6% for seven straight months. Food prices, which account for nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, fell 5.02% year-on-year in October against a revised fall of 2.33% in September, the lowest of the current CPI series.

Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,750.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,127.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 November 2025, provisional data showed. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific shares mostly rose Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term funding bill that will end the longest federal shutdown on record. The bill now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump, who is set to sign it into law. The White House has scheduled a bill signing in the Oval Office at 9:45 p.m. ET, just hours before the shutdown was set to enter its 43rd day.

Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.7% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month due in part to falling import costs, central bank data showed on Thursday. In Australia, the seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate eased to 4.3%, government jobs data showed Thursday. The latest reading was better than 4.5% figure recorded in September. The better-than-expected decline in October lowers expectations for a rate cut. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record close above 48,000 on Wednesday, extending its gains from the previous session, as Wall Street looked ahead to a potential end to the record-breaking U.S. government shutdown.

The 30-stock Dow closed up 326.86 points, or 0.68%, at 48,254.82. The index also hit a fresh all-time intraday high in the session. The S&P 500 traded around the flatline, settling up 0.06% at 6,850.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.26% to finish at 23,406.46. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks surged on Wednesday, extending their winning streak for the third consecutive session. The Nifty 50 closed above the 25,850 mark, driven by strong buying in IT, auto, and pharma stocks. Optimism grew over a possible India-U.S. trade agreement, alongside hopes that the U.S. government shutdown would soon be resolved. Further cheer came from expectations of rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as recent labour market data signalled cooling inflationary pressures.