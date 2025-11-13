Lion selects TCS for its transition to modern cloud infrastructure

Lion, a leading beverage brand headquartered in Sydney with operations across Australia and New Zealand has selected Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to manage and transform its information technology landscape.
Through this collaboration, TCS will help enhance Lion's operational resilience and productivity by adopting a scalable operating model and service delivery automation by infusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for smarter outcomes.
As part of this strategic collaboration, TCS will facilitate Lion's transition from legacy systems to a modern cloud infrastructure, while also spearheading application development and strengthening cybersecurity protocols. TCS' extensive domain expertise and bouquet of AI offerings will support Lion's ambitious transformation agenda and accelerate its growth trajectory. TCS will deliver outcome focused transformation by prioritising and optimising operational costs and elevating the overall user experience for Lion's customers. TCS will deploy TCS Cognix™, a transformational platform that focuses on providing service resiliency, business agility, and enhanced customer experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app