Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 3745.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.84% to Rs 2519.11 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 3745.83% to Rs 55.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 113.84% to Rs 2519.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1178.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 81.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 211.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.61% to Rs 6301.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3035.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2519.111178.016301.863035.375.302.493.92-0.7489.8538.20176.88-155.6786.7233.74162.54-172.3255.381.4481.45-211.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News