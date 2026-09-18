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STL Networks Ltd has added 71.68% over last one month compared to 1.8% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.04% drop in the SENSEX

STL Networks Ltd rose 4.99% today to trade at Rs 42.92. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.89% to quote at 3675.33. The index is up 1.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd increased 2.99% and HFCL Ltd added 2.62% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 26.51 % over last one year compared to the 10.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

STL Networks Ltd has added 71.68% over last one month compared to 1.8% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7292 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 42.92 on 18 Sep 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.75 on 30 Mar 2026.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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