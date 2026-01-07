Stock Alert: Biocon, Senco Gold, Jubilant Foodworks, Titan Company

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on 7 January 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Biocons subsidiary, Biocon Biologics will introduce three new oncology biosimilars at a US event.

Titan Companys consumer business registered a growth of 40% YoY in Q3FY26. A total of 56 stores (net) were added during the quarter expanding Titans combined retail network presence to 3,433 stores.

Lodha Developers pre sales jumped 25% to Rs 56,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 45,100 crore in Q3 FY25. Collections declined 17% YoY to Rs 35,600 crore in Q3 FY26.

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,438.7 crore in Q3 FY26, up 13.4% YoY. Dominos recorded a Like-For-Like (LFL) growth of 5%. Senco Gold reported a 51% revenue growth in Q3 FY26, driven by robust performances across its businesses. The retail business reported around 49% growth while SSSG growth stood at 39%. Godrej Consumer Products said that its standalone business is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, underpinned by close to double-digit underlying volume growth (UVG), albeit on a supportive comparator. Personal Care is expected to record mid-single-digit value growth, driven by a marked recovery in the soaps category.