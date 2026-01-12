Stock Alert: Globus Spirits, IREDA, Tejas Networks, Protean eGov Technologies, Niraj Cement

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 January 2026.

Result Today:

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Lotus Chocolate Company, Maharashtra Scooters, OK Play India, and Tierra Agrotech will release their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Globus Spirits reported standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 31.42 crore on a 19.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 716.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s consolidated net profit rallied 15.42% to Rs 1,381.36 crore on 26.80% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,135.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 196.55 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 165.67 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. The companys total revenue from operations plunged 88.38% to Rs 306.79 crore in Q3 FY26, down from Rs 2,642.24 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Protean eGov Technologies has secured a Rs 25-crore work order from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), to implement Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and services for Ethiopias agriculture ecosystem. Niraj Cement Structurals said that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 46.52 crore from Western Railways for railway infrastructure works linked to the quadrupling of the GandhidhamAdipur section.