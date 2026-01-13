Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, TVS Supply Chain, PSP Projects

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, TVS Supply Chain, PSP Projects

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 January 2026.

Result Today:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxsi, 5paisa Capital, Just Dial, Bank of Maharashtra, Navkar Corporation, Oriental Hotels, Sigma Solve, and Tokyo Plast International will release their quarterly earnings later today.

Key Events:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will be in Bengaluru on the second day of his visit.

Stocks to Watch:

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 4,076 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations increased 6.04% to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31,942 crore posted in Q2 FY26.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported an 11.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,657 crore, despite 1.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions said that it has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to manage warehouse operations at the latters Chennai manufacturing facility.

PSP Projects said that it has secured an arbitration award of Rs 61.4 crore in its favour against the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation

Kirloskar Oil Engines said that its registrar of companies has approved the change in name of the companys arm from La-Gajjar Machineries to Koel Fluid Dynamics.

Gillette India said that it has appointed Rohini Venkateswaran as a whole-time director for a five-year term.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

