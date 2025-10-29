RBI's gold reserve rises to 880 metric tonnes at September-end

The Reserve Bank's gold reserve has increased 25.45 metric tonnes to 880 metric tonnes in the last 12 months till September 2025, the central bank noted in its Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves April-September 2025. The gold reserves rose from 854.73 metric tonnes at the end of September 2024 to 880.18 metric tonnes at the end of first half of the current fiscal year -- an increase of 25.45 metric tonnes. While 290.37 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 13.99 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits, RBI noted. In value terms (USD), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 11.70 per cent as at end-March 2025 to about 13.92 per cent as at end-September 2025.
