Fischer Medical Ventures spurts after strong Q2 performance

Fischer Medical Ventures jumped 7.70% to Rs 117.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 13.89 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 0.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 86.30 crore in September25 quarter from Rs 39.65 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses for the period under review amounted to Rs 71.48 crore, up 81% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 17.26 crore, which is sharply higher as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 0.21 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Fischer Medical Ventures (FMV) is driving a global shift in healthcare through innovative, cost-effective medical imaging and advanced diagnostics. Beyond medical devices, FMV offers a wide range of point-of-care diagnostic solutions.