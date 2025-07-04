Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Surges 2.31%

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has lost 20.06% over last one month compared to 2.48% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd gained 2.31% today to trade at Rs 1046.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.47% to quote at 72468.24. The index is up 2.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd increased 2.24% and Cochin Shipyard Ltd added 1.74% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 2.05 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.