INR slips to record low levels; Negative cues from equities weigh

The Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to revisit its all-time low of 88.80 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by negative domestic equities and overnight gains in the American currency. Domestic shares ended Tuesday's session lower, mirroring weak cues from global markets. Global sentiment was fragile as tensions between the United States and China escalated and a U.S. federal government's partial shutdown entered its 14th day. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 297.07 points, or 0.36 percent, at 82,029.98. The NSE Nifty index fell 81.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 25,145.50 amid broad-based selling and Nifty F&O expiry. Meanwhile, India's CPI Inflation fell sharply in September 2025 to 1.54 percent, the lowest in 99 months, and the annual rate of inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 0.13 percent in the month, boosting expectations of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in December. However, a decline in crude oil prices and reports of RBI intervention supported the local unit and restricted the slide.

