Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.25% to Rs 22.33 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 15.85% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.25% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.3324.8825.9720.945.675.135.284.784.023.47

