Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 494.95, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% slide in NIFTY and a 1.51% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 494.95, down 1.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24547.3. The Sensex is at 78455.1, up 0.03%.Sun TV Network Ltd has lost around 3.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1600.5, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.