Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 36.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 36.76% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.981.12 -13 OPM %52.0459.82 -PBDT0.510.67 -24 PBT0.500.65 -23 NP0.430.68 -37

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

