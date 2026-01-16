Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 36.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 36.76% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.981.12 -13 OPM %52.0459.82 -PBDT0.510.67 -24 PBT0.500.65 -23 NP0.430.68 -37
