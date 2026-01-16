Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 36.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 36.76% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.981.1252.0459.820.510.670.500.650.430.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News