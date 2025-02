Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 72.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 158.16 crore

Net profit of Superhouse declined 72.95% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 158.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.158.16140.382.934.605.617.181.942.760.562.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News