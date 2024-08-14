Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 734.86 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 15.16% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 734.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 679.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales734.86679.68 8 OPM %11.7510.52 -PBDT84.5972.61 16 PBT58.4247.94 22 NP38.1433.12 15

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

