Supriya Lifescience jumps as USFDA issues EIR for Maharashtra unit

Supriya Lifesciences rallied 4.10% to Rs 645.90 after the company's manufacturing facility located at Lote, Parshuram Industrial Area, Maharashtra, received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The USFDA had conducted an inspection of the facility from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026. Following the inspection, the regulator issued a Form 483 with one minor observation and classifed the facility under voluntary action indicated status, which the company said has been adequately addressed.

The company said that it remains committed to maintaining full compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements across all its manufacturing facilities.